Recap: Covia Holdings Q4 Earnings

Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share increased 553.85% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

• Revenue of $313,307,000 lower by 29.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $339,260,000.

Details Of The Call

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 12:04 PM ET

• Webcast URL: https://ir.coviacorp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Price Action

• 52-week high: $7.34

• 52-week low: $1.00

• Price action over last quarter: Up 39.20%

Company Overview

Covia Holdings is one of the leading suppliers of proppants used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. The company produces value-added proppants such as resin-coated sand, as well as untreated "raw" frac sand. The company also supplies sand for various industrial applications. The company was formed from the 2018 merger of Fairmount Santrol and Unimin.