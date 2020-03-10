5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion before the opening bell. DICK'S shares fell 1.4% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 38.7% to $13.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $500.28 million in the latest quarter. Korn Ferry will release earnings after the markets close. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.4% to $29.52 in after-hours trading.

