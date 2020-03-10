Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 5:14am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion before the opening bell. DICK'S shares fell 1.4% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company lowered its guidance for the full year. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 38.7% to $13.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $500.28 million in the latest quarter. Korn Ferry will release earnings after the markets close. Korn Ferry shares rose 0.4% to $29.52 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Casey's shares gained 0.6% to $173.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion before the opening bell. Parsons shares dropped 3% to $32.55 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + DKS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2020
A Preview Of Dick's Sporting Goods Q4 Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
Americans Love 7-Eleven and Wawa More Than Walmart: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga