Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $339.26 million.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $146.49 million.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $401.37 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $93.15 million.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.58 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.61 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $500.28 million.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $73.79 million.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $101.37 million.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $613.29 million.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $130.20 million.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $88.15 million.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $67.13 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $201.79 million.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $108.63 million.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $622.57 million.
