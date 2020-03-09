Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese Inflation Data On Tuesday To Be Ignored
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
March 09, 2020 5:46pm   Comments
Share:
AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese Inflation Data On Tuesday To Be Ignored

Current Price: 0.6597

  • Stocks suffer worst slide since 2011, but Aussie manages to bounce versus US dollar.
  • AUD/USD rises back to the 0.6600 area from multi-year lows amid extreme volatility that should persist.
  • Chinese inflation data on Tuesday to be ignored.

Another wild day in markets with losses for stock prices not seen in years. The risk aversion initially pushed commodity currencies sharply lower versus the US dollar but later, they rebounded. Lower US yields weakened the demand for the greenback and helped AUD/USD not only to recover, but it even printed two-week highs. Later it pulled back, ending the day modestly lower. Risk aversion will likely continue to limit rallies on AUD/USD. In the case of more declines in equity markets, the Aussie should have difficulties staging a move to the upside like what it did on Monday. Concerns about the global growth outlook on the back of the coronavirus and the collapse in confidence after Monday’s sell-off are not positive factors for the pair in the short-term. On Tuesday, during the Asian session, inflation data from China is due. Those numbers are not expected to have a significant influence offset by ongoing events.

AUD/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

From Monday’s Asian session low, the AUD/USD rose more than 300 pips. It traded above the 0.6670 resistance area but it failed to hold on top and pulled back. Technical indicators after the sharp bounce show some strength in the Aussie but for it to materialize, it needs to break and consolidate above 0.6650/70. For the next hours, the immediate support is located at 0.6580 while below that level, emerges 0.6540. A slide under 0.6540 would leave the pair exposed to more losses.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AustraliaEarnings News Commodities Forex Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga