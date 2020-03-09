Market Overview

Recap: Sogou Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 12:08pm   Comments
Shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) spiked 4.75% to $4.03 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.86% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $301,023,000 rose by 1.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $301,170,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $240,000,000 and $260,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 9 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sogo/mediaframe/34221/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $7.12

52-week low: $3.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.47%

Company Overview

Sogou Inc is an internet company in China which owns search engine called Sogou Search. It is engaged in developing Sogou Input Method, which is a Chinese language input software by both mobile and PC MAUs. Sogou Input Method is a cloud-based Chinese language input software which captures Chinese expressions and phrases on the Internet, which enables Sogou Input Method to build a comprehensive and up-to-date vocabulary library. The company focuses on delivering internet content to users through services such as search access to the vast content from Tencent's Weixin Official Accounts. It operates its business in China and earns the majority of its revenue from China itself.

