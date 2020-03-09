Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Changyou.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 428.57% year over year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $135,168,000 higher by 14.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.69 and $0.56.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $123,000,000 and $133,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 09:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzmvijgd

Price Action

52-week high: $20.55

52-week low: $5.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.01%

Company Profile

Changyou.com Ltd is an internet gaming company operational in China. Its main activities can be summed up as the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers and mobile devices. The company's reportable segments include Online Game, Platform Channel and Cinema Advertising. Its Online Game accounts for most of the company's revenue, which are realized through the sale of in-game virtual items, prepaid game cards, and game points. Platform Channel division is concerned with online advertising primarily through its 17173.com website. The Group provides clients advertising placements in slots that are shown in theaters before the screening of movies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYOU)

Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
4 Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga