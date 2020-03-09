Recap: Manitex International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) rallied 0.85% to $5.84 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $54,446,000 less by 10.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,450,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected around $64,400,000

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 08:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1284370&tp_key=70c08beef4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $8.71

52-week low was at $4.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.57%

Company Profile

Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Boom trucks, knuckle boom and truck cranes. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.