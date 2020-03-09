Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Manitex International Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) rallied 0.85% to $5.84 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $54,446,000 less by 10.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,450,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected around $64,400,000

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 08:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1284370&tp_key=70c08beef4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $8.71

52-week low was at $4.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.57%

Company Profile

Manitex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of engineered lifting solutions. Its products include boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Boom trucks, knuckle boom and truck cranes. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNTX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga