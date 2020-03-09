Nine Energy Service: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) moved higher by 35.18% to $1.40 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 216.33% year over year to a loss of $0.57, which missed the estimate calling for a loss of $0.48.

Revenue of $163,410,000 lower by 28.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $155,530,000.

Guidance

Nine Energy Service hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.nineenergyservice.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high was at $26.10

52-week low: $2.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.55%

Company Overview

Nine Energy Service Inc is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. It targets unconventional oil and gas resource development. It operates in two segments, Completion Solutions, which is the key revenue generator, and Production Solutions. The Completion Solutions segment offers cementing services; completion tools, including liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, fully composite frac plugs, and specialty open hole float equipment and centralizers; a portfolio of completion technologies; wireline services; and coiled tubing services. The Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well workover services through well-servicing rigs and ancillary equipment. It operates in the US, Canada and other countries.