Monday's Market Minute: Equity Futures Limit Down As Crude Craters

Global indices and interest rates continue to point south this morning as concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus and the impact it will have on economic conditions weigh on investor sentiment. Overnight U.S. stock index futures markets hit limit down. The S&P 500 futures contract moved lower by 5% to 2819.00 and triggered CME Group to halt trading to keep prices from falling further.

The selling isn’t just in response to coronavirus; some of the move lower is in reaction to U.S. interest rates falling to record levels after the Fed cut by 50 bps last week, with expectations they will cut further at the FOMC meeting next Wednesday. Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered an all-out crude oil price war. The move comes after last week’s OPEC Plus meeting failed to provide the production cuts the market had expected. With Russia unwilling to agree to cuts, Saudi Arabia pledged to increase production and flood the market with cheap crude oil.

Crude prices overnight were lower by 30%, as WTI traded as low as 27.34 to levels we haven’t seen since the beginning of 2016 and Brent crude traded as low as 31.25 overnight. This morning will be light in terms of economic data scheduled for release here in the U.S. Today, we have a 3- and 6-month bill auction at 11:30 a.m. ET and the TD Ameritrade IMX scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET. With the indices selling off, we saw a spike in volatility last week that brought the VIX above 50 to levels we haven’t seen since 2009, so trade accordingly. Stay tuned to the TD Ameritrade Network for all the breaking news and market reaction to it.

