5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. Thor shares rose 0.3% to close at $70.04 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $953.91 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings after the markets close. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.6% to close at $196.58 on Friday.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) tumbled around 31% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. American Outdoor Brands shares gained 3.7% to $7.49 in after-hours trading.

