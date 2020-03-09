5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. Thor shares rose 0.3% to close at $70.04 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $953.91 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings after the markets close. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.6% to close at $196.58 on Friday.
- Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) tumbled around 31% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. American Outdoor Brands shares gained 3.7% to $7.49 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $452.53 million. Stitch Fix shares fell 0.6% to $22.65 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares climbed 4.2% to close at $173.13 on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas