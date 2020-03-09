Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 5:00am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion before the opening bell. Thor shares rose 0.3% to close at $70.04 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $5.46 per share on revenue of $953.91 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings after the markets close. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.6% to close at $196.58 on Friday.
  • Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) tumbled around 31% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. American Outdoor Brands shares gained 3.7% to $7.49 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • After the closing bell, Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $452.53 million. Stitch Fix shares fell 0.6% to $22.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion after the closing bell. Casey's shares climbed 4.2% to close at $173.13 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CASY + AOBC)

Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 600 Points; American Outdoor Brands Shares Slide On Downbeat Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Plunges 7.5%; Digirad Shares Spike Higher
60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; U.S. Adds 273,000 Jobs For February
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga