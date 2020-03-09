Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $301.17 million.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $155.53 million.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $106.74 million.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.45 million.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $114.90 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.46 per share on revenue of $953.91 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $452.53 million.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $111.85 million.
- Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $233.90 million.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.84 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $91.64 million.
- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $59.55 million.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $13.86 million.
- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd (NASDAQ: GLRE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $139.00 million.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $64.53 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.41 million.
- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.40 million.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.29 million.
