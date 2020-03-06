5 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares slipped 0.6% to $313.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AOBC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands shares dipped 25.7% to $7.75 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $319.97 million before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares fell 5.4% to close at $27.54 on Thursday.

