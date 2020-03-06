Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2020 4:54am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares slipped 0.6% to $313.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands shares dipped 25.7% to $7.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $319.97 million before the opening bell. DXP Enterprises shares fell 5.4% to close at $27.54 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales exceeded views. H & R Block shares dropped 4.6% to $19.89 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) reported downbeat results for its first quarter and issued weak outlook for FY20. Cooper Companies shares fell 3.8% to close at $325.27 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COO + AOBC)

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2020
16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga