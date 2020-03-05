Market Overview

Funko Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 05, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
The toy and licensed product maker Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 12.5%.

This is a 59.09% drop from earnings of 44 cents per share in the same period last year. 

The company reported quarterly sales of $213.551 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $213.75 million.

This represents an 8.44% decrease over sales of $233.224 million the same period last year.

Funko guided to fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS in a range of 85 cents to $1 versus the 94-cent Street estimate; sales at $840 million-$865 million versus the $845.8-million estimate; and adjusted EBITDA of $115 million-$125 million.

Funko shares lost 3.85% to end Thursday's regular trading session at $7.24 and were gaining 0.69% back to $7.29 at the time of publication during the after-hours session. 

The stock has a 52-week high of $27.89 and a 52-week low of $7.08.

