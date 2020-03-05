10 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $28.83 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 5.5% to close at $30.96 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $28.83 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 5.5% to close at $30.96 on Wednesday. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $38.22 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares slipped 0.2% to $320.20 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $38.22 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares slipped 0.2% to $320.20 in after-hours trading. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. American Eagle shares gained 6.1% to $13.66 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AEO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. American Eagle shares gained 6.1% to $13.66 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $819.79 million. Ciena shares slipped 0.9% to $41.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $819.79 million. Ciena shares slipped 0.9% to $41.25 in after-hours trading. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance below estimates. Splunk shares dropped 3.8% to $149.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor