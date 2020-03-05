10 Stocks To Watch For March 5, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $28.83 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 5.5% to close at $30.96 on Wednesday.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $38.22 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares slipped 0.2% to $320.20 in after-hours trading.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. American Eagle shares gained 6.1% to $13.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $819.79 million. Ciena shares slipped 0.9% to $41.25 in after-hours trading.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2021 sales guidance below estimates. Splunk shares dropped 3.8% to $149.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) to have earned $4.82 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion in the latest quarter. Tech Data will release earnings before the markets open. Tech Data shares rose 0.2% to close at $142.85 on Wednesday.
- After the markets close, H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $485.55 million. H & R Block shares fell 0.1% to $21.84 in after-hours trading.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also lowered its FY20 forecast. Comtech Telecomm shares dropped 5.9% to $27.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 3.2% to $22.35 in after-hours trading.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Marvell shares jumped 9.9% to $24.82 in the after-hours trading session.
