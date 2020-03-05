Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $28.83 billion.
- Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $819.79 million.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $27.75 billion.
- Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $696.40 million.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $757.72 million.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $290.45 million.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $514.61 million.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $790.40 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $279.38 million.
- Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $683.26 million.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.17 million.
- Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $968.54 million.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $705.31 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $689.68 million.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.56 million.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $38.22 billion.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $485.55 million.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $648.04 million.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $189.90 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $155.85 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $187.27 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $107.38 million.
- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-B) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $258.53 million.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $262.47 million.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $52.69 million.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.47 million.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $497.15 million.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $213.75 million.
- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $59.32 million.
