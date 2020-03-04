Market Overview

American Eagle Outfitters Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 4:09pm   Comments
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 36 cents by 2.78%. This is a 13.95% decrease over earnings of 43 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.31 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.27 billion by 3.15%. This is a 5.31% increase over sales of $1.244 billion the same period last year.

American Eagle sees first-quarter EPS at 20-22 cents versus the 21-cent estimate.

"Although we faced some challenges in 2019, we made good progress on our strategic growth pillars, posting record revenues,” said CEO Jay Schottenstein. “We saw strong customer engagement and positive traffic across brands and channels. Aerie delivered exceptional growth, led by its unique brand positioning and strong customer connection, and has significant runway ahead. American Eagle saw growth in its signature jeans and bottoms categories, where we continue to gain meaningful market share."

American Eagle Outfitters shares were trading up 6.61% at $13.70 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.30 and a 52-week low of $12.24.

Photo credit: bargainmoose, Flickr

