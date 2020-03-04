Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dollar Tree Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Dollar Tree Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.79 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.75 by 2.29%. This is a 7.25% decrease over earnings of $1.93 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.32 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 1.10%. This is a 1.85% increase over sales of $6.205 billion the same period last year.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Dollar Tree Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Dollar Tree sees first-quarter EPS $1-$1.09 versus the $1.20 estimate and sales $5.89-$5.99 billion versus the $6.03 billion estimate.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $4.80-$5.15 versus the $4.72 estimate and sales $24.21-$24.66 billion versus the $23.68 million estimate.

Dollar Tree's shares were down 3.45% at $79 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $119.71 and a 52-week low of $80.69.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLTR)

10 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2020
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Dollar Tree Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings Preview
Airlines, Casino Stocks Come Under Additional Pressure On Painful Data From China
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga