Dollar Tree Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.79 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.75 by 2.29%. This is a 7.25% decrease over earnings of $1.93 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $6.32 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.39 billion by 1.10%. This is a 1.85% increase over sales of $6.205 billion the same period last year.

Dollar Tree sees first-quarter EPS $1-$1.09 versus the $1.20 estimate and sales $5.89-$5.99 billion versus the $6.03 billion estimate.

The company sees fiscal year 2020 EPS $4.80-$5.15 versus the $4.72 estimate and sales $24.21-$24.66 billion versus the $23.68 million estimate.

Dollar Tree's shares were down 3.45% at $79 in Wednesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $119.71 and a 52-week low of $80.69.