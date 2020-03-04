10 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.4% to $82.99 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares dropped 2.3% to close at $33.94 on Tuesday.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Nordstrom shares dropped 7.2% to $31.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 2.1% to $12.42 in after-hours trading.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales guidance. Ambarella shares jumped 7.6% to $62.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion in the latest quarter. Campbell will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell Soup shares gained 0.3% to $48.00 in after-hours trading.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported strong results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter. Ross Stores shares fell 3.2% to $105.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $783.19 million. Splunk shares fell 0.7% to $147.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares fell 1% to $12.45 in after-hours trading.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters shares tumbled 9.6% to $20.91 in the after-hours trading session.
