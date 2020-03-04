Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
- Owens & Minor, Inc (NYSE: OMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $89.72 million.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $461.10 million.
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $65.68 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $953.9 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $150.50 million.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $190.51 million.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $163.20 million.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.
- Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $335.26 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $783.19 million.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $712.95 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $504.54 million.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $166.39 million.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.22 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $84.50 million.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $284.14 million.
- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $254.81 million.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $445.72 million.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $78.56 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $170.25 million.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.74 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $176.54 million.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $152.67 million.
- Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ: PCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.
