Urban Outfitters Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents by 20.63%. This is a 39.76% decrease over earnings of 83 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.16958 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 billion by 0.04%. This is a 3.59% increase over sales of $1.129 billion the same period last year.

Urban Outfitters reports fourth-quarter total company net sales increased 3.6% year-over-year. Comparable retail segment sales were up 4%, but wholesale segment net sales decreased 10% due to 12% decrease at Free People.

Urban Outfitters shares traded down 2.7% to $22.50 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.24 and a 52-week low of $19.63.

