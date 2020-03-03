Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nordstrom Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2020 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Nordstrom Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) reported adjusted fourth-quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47 by 3.4%. This is a 4.05% decrease over earnings of $1.48 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.538 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. This is a 1.2% increase over sales of $4.484 billion the same period last year.

Nordstrom sees fiscal year 2020 EPS at $3.25-$3.50 versus the $3.42 estimate and sales up 1.5-2.5% year-over-year.

Nordstrom shares traded down 9% to $30.40 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.93 and a 52-week low of $25.01.

Related Links:

Analysts Dissect Reports Of Nordstrom Family's Play For Majority Stake In Retailer

Target Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

Retail Snapshot – Can This Week Make a Difference?
Q4 Earnings Preview For Nordstrom
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2020
Apple, Microsoft And A Few Cyclicals Lead Broad-Based Stock Rally; Bond Yields Extend Weakness
The Year Of Retail Reinvention? Walmart, Target, Other Retailers Prepare To Report Earnings
13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga