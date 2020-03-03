Ambarella Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 14 cents per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents by 27.27%. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $57.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $57.18 million. This is a 12.00% increase over sales of $51.07 million the same period last year.

The company sees first-quarter sales $52-$57 million versus the $49.5 million estimate.

Ambarella shares traded higher by 8.3% to $62.95 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.59 and a 52-week low of $36.68.