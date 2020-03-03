10 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.49 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.6% to $108.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.49 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.6% to $108.45 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $112.34 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $112.34 in after-hours trading. Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported it sees Q2 revenue to be roughly 2.5-3.5% lower than its prior outlook. Visa shares slipped 0.4% to $191.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: V) reported it sees Q2 revenue to be roughly 2.5-3.5% lower than its prior outlook. Visa shares slipped 0.4% to $191.50 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.80 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. AutoZone shares gained 1.3% to close at $1,046.89 on Monday.

(NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.80 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. AutoZone shares gained 1.3% to close at $1,046.89 on Monday. Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 1.1% to $38.02 in after-hours trading.

