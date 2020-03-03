Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 4:43am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For March 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.49 billion before the opening bell. Target shares fell 0.6% to $108.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to have earned $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion in the latest quarter. Ross Stores will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.3% to $112.34 in after-hours trading.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported it sees Q2 revenue to be roughly 2.5-3.5% lower than its prior outlook. Visa shares slipped 0.4% to $191.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $11.80 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. AutoZone shares gained 1.3% to close at $1,046.89 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 1.1% to $38.02 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) disclosed a 1.5 million share common stock offering. eHealth shares fell 3.2% to $119.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares slipped 0.3% to $22.96 in after-hours trading.
  • Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Air Transport Services shares climbed 9.1% to $19.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 0.5% to $12.95 in after-hours trading.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) a net loss of $219.2 million, or $2.14 a share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $31 million or $0.33 per share. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. Tilray shares dipped 11.7% to $13.55 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

