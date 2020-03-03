Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $11.80 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $23.49 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $506.25 million.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $875.70 million.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $126.82 million.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $142.25 million.
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.67 million.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $127.57 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $57.18 million.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $298.30 million.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $180.34 million.
- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $205.57 million.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.81 million.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $161.45 million.
- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $411.94 million.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $63.89 million.
- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $365.66 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $80.16 million.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.57 million.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.59 million.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $66.10 million.
- Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $15.20 million.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.37 million.
