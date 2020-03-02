7 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion before the opening bell. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares fell 1.9% to close at $49.24 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $457.83 million in the latest quarter. Allscripts Healthcare will release earnings after the markets close. Allscripts Healthcare shares dropped 4.7% to close at $7.54 on Friday.

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ: NH) reported an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, down from $0.08 per share, for the year-ago quarter. Its revenue increased 6% to $24.2 million. NantHealth shares fell 7.1% to $2.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion. Core-Mark shares slipped 0.1% to $23.01 in after-hours trading.

