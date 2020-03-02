Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $166.62 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $241.36 million.
- Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $422.21 million.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $52.33 million.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $153.91 million.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $271.64 million.
- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $248.12 million.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $16.52 million.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $105.38 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $457.83 million.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $389.92 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $772.38 million.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $361.59 million.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $291.84 million.
- Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $298.00 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.92 million.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $176.80 million.
- Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $365.86 million.
- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $133.78 million.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $132.61 million.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.65 million.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $365.30 million.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $235.30 million.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $135.60 million.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $440.00 thousand.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $69.74 million.
