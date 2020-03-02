Freight Market Pulse Weekend Wrap

Every FreightWaves article is designed to assist our readers in becoming the most informed professionals in the transportation and logistics industry. These articles may have flown under your radar this week. We consider them essential reading.

The mysterious resurrection of Celadon's Mexican business – Bankrupt Celadon Group reveals employees in Mexico recently restarted operations of its transportation businesses after labor disputes. Court filings paint a murky picture of what's happening at the Mexican subsidiaries — including Jaguar Transportation — and who is in charge.

Ecommerce is more about delivery than the actual product – Though Amazon is increasingly synonymous with the ecommerce market, its vast expanse and unlimited opportunities within the segment is enabling hundreds of small- and mid-tier businesses to move their businesses online.

Intermodal executive hails Trudeau's ‘badass' end-run around rail blockades – Reported deal to let Canadian National quietly route some freight around protests gets high marks from director of trucking company hit hard by the disruptions.

TMC20: Wabash, C&S Wholesale Grocers to put zero-emissions refrigerated trailer on California highways – Wabash National is pushing the boundaries of thermal capabilities with what it is calling a zero-emissions refrigerated trailer.

Big oil price jump predicted by report if fracking ends in US – What happens if the U.S. bans fracking?

New Dallas-area facility aims to grow fleet, according to Schneider – Schneider plans to manage more than 500 drivers out of the new center.

Study finds no racial bias in hair testing drivers for drugs – A new study paid for by the Trucking Alliance has revealed no evidence that using hair to test drivers for drug use is biased against minority groups when compared to urine tests.

Putting more refineries under federal ethanol rule could impact rails, trucking – Details are skimpy at this point, but a lot more refiners are going to need to account for ethanol somehow in their operations.

BNSF customers again pump $1 billion-plus into projects near rail network – Western U.S. railroad BNSF said its customers invested approximately $1.2 billion last year in capital projects near BNSF's network.

United Airlines slashes Asia flights as coronavirus spreads – In a further concession to the spread of the coronavirus beyond China, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) on Friday said it is reducing flights to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, Singapore and South Korea and extending flight suspensions to China through April 30.

