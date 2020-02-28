Wayfair Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Wayfair (NYSE: W) reported quarterly losses of $2.80 cents per share on Friday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate by 15 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.533 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. This is a 25.77% increase over sales of $2.014 billion the same period last year. Wayfair reports fourth-quarter active customers were at 20.3 million.

"We are pleased to close out another year of significant growth with net revenue up 35% year over year in 2019, as our loyal and growing customer base continues to choose Wayfair as the preferred place to shop for home," said Niraj Shah, CEO of Wayfair in a statement. "While already operating at a run rate in excess of $10 billion in annual net revenue, we have barely scratched the surface of our total addressable market and are only just beginning to reap the benefits of our large strategic investments across North America and Europe.”

Wayfair shares were trading down 10.45% at $63 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $173.72 and a 52-week low of $67.41.