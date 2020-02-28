8 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares fell 1.7% to $33.00 in after-hours trading.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance. Trade Desk shares climbed 6.2% to $265.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting AES Corp (NYSE: AES) to have earned $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion in the latest quarter. AES will release earnings before the markets open. AES shares dropped 2.1% to close at $18.29 on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. VMware shares fell 6.6% to $126.66 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion. Magellan Health shares dropped 2.4% to close at $65.52 on Thursday.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued weak earnings guidance. Big Lots shares dipped 27.9% to $16.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion before the opening bell. Spirit AeroSystems shares gained 0.4% to $56.25 in after-hours trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. Beyond Meat shares tumbled 10.5% to $95.00 in the after-hours trading session.
