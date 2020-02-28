Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 4:06am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $422.86 million.
  • Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $446.82 million.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
  • Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $260.25 million.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $31.35 million.
  • Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $256.10 million.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.20 million.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.45 million.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.23 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.66 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AES + BORR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga