Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $422.86 million.
- Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $446.82 million.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.65 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $260.25 million.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $31.35 million.
- Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $256.10 million.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $74.20 million.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.45 million.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $112.23 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.66 million.
