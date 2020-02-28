Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rolls-Royce Shares Surge As Company Reports Reduced Losses In 2019, Positive Outlook
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2020 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Rolls-Royce Shares Surge As Company Reports Reduced Losses In 2019, Positive Outlook

The shares of Rolls-Royce Holding p.l.c. (OTC: RYCEY) surged in Friday's trade in London as the company gave a positive outlook for the financial year 2020.

What Happened

The veteran aerospace engineering company reported a net operating loss of $1 billion in 2019, down 26.6% than the $1.5 billion operating loss posted in 2018.

The loss per share reduced by 46.8%, from $1.66 last year to $0.89. Rolls-Royce posted net revenue of $21.3 billion, up 5% YoY from $20.3 million.

What's Next

The Derby-based company said it made progress on getting the Trent 1000, used in the Boeing Company's (NYSE: BA) 787 aircraft back on track, and the associated cash costs have reduced.

It said that the technical fixes with the troubled engine line are "progressing well." The company's estimate of the cash costs associated with the turbine remains unchanged at $3.1 billion through 2023.

Rolls-Royce also expects the number of aircraft on ground to be reduced to "single-digit" by the the second quarter of 2020.

Rolls-Royce predicted a 15% increase in revenue for 2020 but didn't include any potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the guidance.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 represents a macro risk and is likely to have an impact on air traffic growth in the near term; however long term growth trends remain intact," the company said in a statement.

Price Action

The shares closed 3.14% lower at $7.71 in the otc market on Thursday.

Posted-In: Boeing Co Rolls-Royce Holding p.l.c.Earnings News Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + RYCEY)

18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Are Spaceflights Just Around The Corner?
Aerospace And Defence Company Meggitt Posts $287.7M Profit In 2019
Qualcomm, United Technologies Executives Join Boeing Board Of Directors
Rough Start To New Week As Apple, Chip Stocks, Travel And Leisure Sector Hit Hard By Virus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga