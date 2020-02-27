Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Tank On Grim Q1 Outlook Due To Coronavirus
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 11:12pm   Comments
Share:
Baidu Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Tank On Grim Q1 Outlook Due To Coronavirus

Baidu Inc. (NYSE: BIDU) reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019 on Thursday.

What Happened

The Chinese internet giant posted total revenue of about $4.1 billion, up 6% from the $3.9 billion posted in the similar quarter last year and 3% higher than the previous quarter's total revenue of $4 billion.

Baidu shareholders earned $3.79 per share, up 98% YoY from 2018 third quarter's EPS of $1.92 and 110% higher than the second quarter's $1.8 EPS.

The earnings beat the analyst estimate of $3.66 by 3.4%.

Net income attributable to the company increased a whopping 205% from last year's $297 million to $905.8 million.

"We finished 2019 making tremendous progress in strengthening Baidu's mobile ecosystem," the company's CEO Robin Li said in a statement.

"Baidu new AI businesses have also made great strides in 2019, as we built leadership in smart devices, smart transportation and enterprise cloud solutions with Baidu's leading AI technologies," he added.

What's Next

Baidu said it expects the revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to be between $3 billion and $3.3 billion, a YoY decline of between 5% and 13%.

"The Coronavirus situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited. The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty," the company said.

Other companies, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have similarly downgraded their guidance for quarters impacted by the coronavirus.

Price Action

Baidu's shares traded 0.3% lower in the after-hours session after closing the regular session 2.94% lower at $119.91.

Posted-In: Apple Inc. Baidu Inc.Earnings News Retail Sales Global Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BIDU)

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Department Of Correction: Both DJIA And SPX On Verge Of 10% Decline From Peaks
First Apple Store To Open In India In 2021
Q4 Earnings Preview For Baidu
Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2020
Microsoft Shares Fall As Company Warns Of Q3 Earnings Miss Due To Coronavirus Impact
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga