Trade Desk Ticks Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued first-quarter and fiscal year 2020 sales guidance above estimates.

Trade Desk reported adjusted fourth-quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.17 by 27.35%. This is a 36.7% increase over earnings of $1.09 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $215.94 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $213.37 million by 1.20%. This is a 34.57% increase over sales of $160.468 million the same period last year.

The Trade Desk sees first-quarter sales at $169 million versus the $161.16 million estimate and sees fiscal year 2020 sales at $863 million versus the $859.98 million estimate.

Trade Desk shares were trading up 5.5% at $263.71 in Thursday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $323.78 and a 52-week low of $173.60.