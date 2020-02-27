Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $14.07 billion.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $261.85 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $605.24 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $687.67 million.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $413.20 million.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.41 per share.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $524.68 million.
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $424.05 million.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $807.69 million.
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $801.10 million.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $409.50 million.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $938.64 million.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $395.40 million.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $550.41 million.
- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $841.84 million.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $879.22 million.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $476.38 million.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $289.10 million.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $416.67 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $24.02 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $890.17 million.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $993.53 million.
- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $601.17 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $213.37 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $251.51 million.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $601.55 million.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $371.79 million.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $964.54 million.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $295.70 million.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $79.50 million.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $313.52 million.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $780.27 million.
- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $9.50 per share on revenue of $311.58 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $228.59 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $489.17 million.
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $251.98 million.
