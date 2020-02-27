8 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $82.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $24.02 billion in the latest quarter. Dell will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares fell 0.7% to $45.60 in after-hours trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) said it does not expect to meet its Q3 revenue outlook for its Windows and personal computing segment due to coronavirus. Microsoft shares fell 2% to $166.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Big Lots shares dipped 8.1% to close at $22.79 on Wednesday.
- Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion before the opening bell. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 0.9% to $29.00 in after-hours trading.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY20 sales guidance. Etsy shares climbed 11.1% to $56.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion. Monster Beverage shares slipped 0.1% to $65.80 in after-hours trading.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but warned investors that COVID-19 would impact its Q1 results. The company projects a declined 10% to 15% decline in total gross travel bookings and issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter. Booking sharses fell 0.5% to $1,670.00 in the after-hours trading session.
