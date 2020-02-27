8 Stocks To Watch For February 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $15.06 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $82.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) to have earned $2.02 per share on revenue of $24.02 billion in the latest quarter. Dell will release earnings after the markets close. Dell shares fell 0.7% to $45.60 in after-hours trading.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) said it does not expect to meet its Q3 revenue outlook for its Windows and personal computing segment due to coronavirus. Microsoft shares fell 2% to $166.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Big Lots shares dipped 8.1% to close at $22.79 on Wednesday.

