New Dallas-Area Facility Aims To Grow Fleet, According To Schneider

One of the nation's largest truckload carriers, Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), announced on Wednesday that it will soon open its new operating center in the Dallas area.

The company plans to hold a grand opening and driver hiring event for the facility located at 1211 E. Pleasant Run Road in Wilmer, Texas, on March 5, according to a news release.

The facility is in close proximity to major freight corridors, Interstates 45 and 20, and features several amenities aimed at attracting more drivers.

On the company's Jan. 29 fourth-quarter earnings conference call, CEO and President Mark Rourke said Schneider was continuing to explore truck additions in both its dedicated offering and specialty unit, specifically making reference to the liquid bulk tanker market.

Rourke said the long-term goal is to add 400 to 500 trucks annually to the fleet.

"It's an honor to provide opportunities that elevate our drivers' experiences by supporting their safety, comfort and performance with this new operating center. We can't wait to finally showcase these opportunities to our current and prospective associates at our grand opening event," said Dave Geyer, Schneider executive vice president and group president of transportation and logistics.

The facility will feature a 14,000-square-foot driver services building with 304 tractor stalls and 340 trailer parking stalls, a business center, a cafe, an exercise center, and training simulators, as well as free laundry, shower and Wi-Fi services.

The complex will also house a 47,000-square-foot maintenance building with 10 tractor bays, five trailer bays, three express bays, and two preventative maintenance pits, along with 6,700 square feet of storage for tractor and trailer parts.

Schneider plans to manage more than 500 drivers in the new operating facility.

"Our new home base has all of the tools we need to be successful and to fully recharge. This new operating center is just another way that Schneider shows they understand the value we bring as drivers by continually improving the driver experience," said Schneider driver and driver trainer Kellylynn McLaughlin.

