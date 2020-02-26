Market Overview

L Brands Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
L Brands (NYSE: LB) reported quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 by 2.73%. This is a 12.15% decrease over earnings of $2.14 per share from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $4.707 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.66 billion by 1.01%. This is a 2.99% decrease over sales of $4.852 billion the same period last year.

The company sees first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 5 cents, which is 15 cents below estimates.

L Brands shares are trading lower by 2.946% at $22.11 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.02 and a 52-week low of $15.80.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

