Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Reports Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 4:28pm   Comments
Share:
Square Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Square (NYSE: SQ) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents by 9.52%. This is a 64.29% increase over earnings of 14 cents per share from the same period last year.

Square reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.313 billion, which does not compare to the $593.07 million estimate.

The company sees first-quarter adjusted EPS 16-18 cents versus the 16-cent estimate and sales $1.34-$1.36 billion. Square sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS 90-94 cents versus the 95-cent estimate and sales of $5.9-$5.96 billion.

Square shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $81.87 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $54.41.

Related Links:

4 Factors For Square Investors To Consider Ahead Of The Q4 Print

What Plaid's $5.3B Acquisition Means For The Future Of Fintech And Open Banking

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

4 Factors For Square Investors To Consider Ahead Of The Q4 Print
8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
25 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
What Plaid's $5.3 Billion Acquisition Means For The Future Of Fintech And Open Banking
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga