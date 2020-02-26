Square Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Square (NYSE: SQ) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents by 9.52%. This is a 64.29% increase over earnings of 14 cents per share from the same period last year.

Square reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.313 billion, which does not compare to the $593.07 million estimate.

The company sees first-quarter adjusted EPS 16-18 cents versus the 16-cent estimate and sales $1.34-$1.36 billion. Square sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS 90-94 cents versus the 95-cent estimate and sales of $5.9-$5.96 billion.

Square shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $81.87 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $54.41.

