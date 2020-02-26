Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wendy's Reports Q4 Sales Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Wendy's Reports Q4 Sales Beat

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share on Wednesday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 50% decrease over earnings of 16 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $427.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $424.53 million by 0.63%. This is a 7.39% increase over sales of $397.82 million the same period last year.

Wendy's sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS 60-62 cents versus the 65 cents estimate.

"We delivered a very strong year of sales growth and have laid the foundation in 2019 to set the Wendy's® brand up for future success," said Todd Penegor CEO Wendy's. "We have momentum in our business as evidenced by our accelerating sales growth in the second half of the year, which sets us up well going into 2020. Our focus remains on efficient, accelerated growth behind our three major growth pillars: entering the breakfast daypart, growing our digital business, and expanding our International footprint."

Wendy's shares were trading down 1% at $22.73 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.04 and a 52-week low of $16.25.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WEN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga