10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4% to $119.00 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.07 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares dropped 3.7% to close at $1,726.58 on Tuesday.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced its CEO would step down. The company also said it will acquire cloud and mobile software provider Vlocity for about $1.33 billion. Salesforce shares fell 1.6% to $178.40 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group shares dropped 2.9% to close at $57.41 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares fell 1.2% to $58.99 in pre-market trading.

