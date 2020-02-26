Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 5:04am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For February 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.4% to $119.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.07 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares dropped 3.7% to close at $1,726.58 on Tuesday.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and announced its CEO would step down. The company also said it will acquire cloud and mobile software provider Vlocity for about $1.33 billion. Salesforce shares fell 1.6% to $178.40 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group shares dropped 2.9% to close at $57.41 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares fell 1.2% to $58.99 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter. Toll Brothers shares dropped 7.5% to $40.95 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares rose 0.8% to $125.01 in pre-market trading.
  • After the markets close, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion. L Brands shares gained 0.2% to $23.55 in pre-market trading.
  • WW International Inc (NYSE: WW) reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY20 guidance. WW shares climbed 5.9% to $36.88 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 1.9% to close at $107.75 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM + BKNG)

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Salesforce Brings In Earnings Beats, Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down
10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Merck, Nike, Target And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga