Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $16.17 billion.
- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $424.53 million.
- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $444.20 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $555.76 million.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300.18 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $730.69 million.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $392.61 million.
- Weibo Corporation (NYSE: WB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $469.73 million.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $726.58 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $775.93 million.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $405.31 million.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $759.26 million.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $357.77 million.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $288.93 million.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $880.68 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $22.07 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $724.65 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $593.07 million.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $434.47 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $630.38 million.
- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $469.41 million.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $658.97 million.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $545.62 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $685.96 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $508.57 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $264.91 million.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $335.24 million.
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $388.06 million.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $600.08 million.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $630.52 million.
- Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $161.69 million.
- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $417.37 million.
- FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $374.65 million.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.11 million.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $386.52 million.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $782.80 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.