Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Home-Price, Consumer Confidence Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 6:13am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Home-Price, Consumer Confidence Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA house price index for December will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:45 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 35 points to 28,003 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 4.2 points to 3,230.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 17 points to 9,108.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $55.58 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $51.23 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.9% and German DAX 30 index declining 1.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.8%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 1.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 3.34%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.27%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.60% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.20%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $600 to $800.

Tesla shares rose 0.8% to $840.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raiseD quarterly dividend from $1.36 to $1.50 per share.
  • Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) and Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) announced the FDA approval of Perrigo's AB-rated generic version of ProAir HFA.
  • Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings. The company also announced a $15 billion buyback program and also called the Xerox proposal a "flawed value exchange, irresponsible capital structure, overstated synergies.”

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD + CTLT)

10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
How Amazon's One-Day Shipping Is Raising The Bar To Compete In E-Commerce
Rough Start To New Week As Apple, Chip Stocks, Travel And Leisure Sector Hit Hard By Virus
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Home Depot Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga