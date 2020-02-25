Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aerospace And Defence Company Meggitt Posts $287.7M Profit In 2019
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 6:11am   Comments
Share:
Aerospace And Defence Company Meggitt Posts $287.7M Profit In 2019

Meggitt PLC (OTC: MEGGF) has released its annual results for 2019, showing growth across all verticals.

What Happened

Meggitt specializes in components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, and select energy markets. 

The company released its annual results on Tuesday and reported a net profit of 222.6 million pounds or $287.7 million. 

Meggitt’s profits beat market expectations of a 174.1 million pound profit for 2019. In 2018, the company had generated 179 million pounds in profits. 

According to the company, it saw organic growth of 10% in orders. The group’s organic revenue growth stood at 8%. 

Tony Wood, Chief Executive of Meggitt, commented, "We delivered another strong set of results in 2019, with organic revenue growth of 8%, ahead of our raised guidance, and good performance across all end markets, particularly Defence." He pointed out that despite headwinds, Meggitt managed to increase its underlying operating profit of 10% to 403 million pounds.

What It Means

Meggitt has projected organic revenue to be in the range of 2-4% in 2020. The underlying operating margins would increase by 30 to 50 basis points. 

Production halt of Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) 737 Max planes, supply chain disruption due to Covid-19, and the macroeconomic impact of the epidemic in the short-term were all cited as reasons for lower revenue projects in 2020.

Meggitt announced that Chairman Nigel Rudd would not stand for reelection in 2021 at the annual general meeting. 

Price Action

Meggitt shares traded 2.25% lower at $7.54 in London on Tuesday at press time. The shares closed 2.35% lower at $7.90 in the OTC market on Monday.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Meggitt.

Posted-In: aerospace defense Meggitt PLCEarnings News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + MEGGF)

Qualcomm, United Technologies Executives Join Boeing Board Of Directors
Rough Start To New Week As Apple, Chip Stocks, Travel And Leisure Sector Hit Hard By Virus
Boeing Finds Yet Another Problem In The Grounded 737 Max Aircraft
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
US Will Raise Import Tariffs On EU Aircraft In March
This One Productivity Technique Will Supercharge Your Performance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga