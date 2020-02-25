10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.5% to $241.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.5% to $241.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 0.6% to $187.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 0.6% to $187.00 in after-hours trading. HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings. The company also announced a $15 billion buyback program and also called the Xerox proposal a "flawed value exchange, irresponsible capital structure, overstated synergies." HP shares gained 3.3% to $22.83 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings. The company also announced a $15 billion buyback program and also called the Xerox proposal a "flawed value exchange, irresponsible capital structure, overstated synergies." HP shares gained 3.3% to $22.83 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: M) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and agreed to acquire Credit Karma for approximately $7.1 billion in cash and stock. Intuit shares climbed 3% to $295.00 in the after-hours trading session.

