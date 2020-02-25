10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $25.77 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.5% to $241.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion after the closing bell. salesforce.com shares gained 0.6% to $187.00 in after-hours trading.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings. The company also announced a $15 billion buyback program and also called the Xerox proposal a "flawed value exchange, irresponsible capital structure, overstated synergies." HP shares gained 3.3% to $22.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion in the latest quarter. Macy's will release earnings before the markets open. Macy's shares gained 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and agreed to acquire Credit Karma for approximately $7.1 billion in cash and stock. Intuit shares climbed 3% to $295.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $721.24 million. Public Storage shares rose 0.3% to close at $226.47 on Monday.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. The company issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below estimates. Palo Alto shares dipped 13.6% to $205.15 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $772.52 million before the opening bell. Mallinckrodt shares rose 0.1% to $15.46 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters shares slipped 1.1% to close at $80.18 on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Hertz Global shares dropped 3.7% to $18.65 in the after-hours trading session.
