Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intuit Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Acquires Credit Karma For $7.1B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2020 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
Intuit Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Acquires Credit Karma For $7.1B

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03 by 12.62%. This is a 16% increase over earnings of $1 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.696 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.68 billion by 0.95%. This is a 12.92% increase over sales of $1.502 billion the same period last year.

The company also confirmed it has agreed to acquire Credit Karma for approximately $7.1 billion in cash and stock.

"By joining forces with Credit Karma, we can create a personalized financial assistant that will help consumers find the right financial products, put more money in their pockets and provide insights and advice, enabling them to buy the home they've always dreamed about, pay for education and take the vacation they've always wanted," said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit.

Intuit said second-quarter revenue increased 13% and small business online ecosystem revenue grew 35%.

Intuit shares closed down 3.39% to $287.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $306.89 and a 52-week low of $236.03.

Related Links:

Intuit Expected To Announce $7B Acquisition Of Credit Karma

Intuit Announces Acquisition Of Origami Logic

Posted-In: Credit KarmaEarnings M&A News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTU)

8 Stocks To Watch For February 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2020
Intuit Expected To Announce $7B Acquisition Of Credit Karma
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga